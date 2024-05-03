Fake CBI officer apprehended in Jorhat extortion attempt

Jorhat, May 3: In a startling incident in Jorhat, a group of individuals posing as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) attempted to extort a sum of Rs 10 lakh from a local business establishment.

The incident occurred at DB Enterprise in Jorhat, where the fake CBI team made their demand.

According to sources, the imposters arrived at DB Enterprise claiming to be from the CBI and demanded a substantial sum of money from the business.

The fake CBI team arrived at the establishment in a four-wheeler bearing the registration number AS06 AD 7379. While one has been apprehended by the police, another three individuals managed to escape.

It has also been revealed that this is not the first time the imposters have targeted DB Enterprise. A week ago, they had approached a person named Dipankar Bora from the same establishment, again posing as CBI officials and attempted to extort money.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining impersonators.



