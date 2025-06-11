Fake birth certificate racket uncovered in Hailakandi, 27 forged documents detected

Hailakandi, June 11: The district administration of Hailakandi has detected 27 forged birth certificates during routine Aadhaar verification work, raising serious concerns about a deep-rooted document forgery racket operating in the region.

According to Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Tridib Roy, the forged documents were discovered while verifying supporting documents submitted for Aadhaar enrollment.

“During the verification process, we identified 27 birth certificates as fake. We immediately forwarded them to the Director of Health Services for authentication, and he confirmed that they were indeed forged,” Roy stated.

Of the 27 fake certificates, one was purportedly issued from SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi, while the remaining 26 bore the name of Lala Hospital. However, upon inquiry, both hospitals denied issuing any such certificates, further confirming the suspicion of document fabrication.

“These certificates are highly deceptive, complete with QR codes and formatting identical to original documents. Some even link to cloned versions of central government websites, which could easily mislead officials during casual inspection,” Roy added.

The administration fears that these fake birth certificates could be used as foundational documents to fraudulently obtain other critical identity proofs such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, driving licenses, or even Indian passports.

All 27 forged documents, along with the official verification report, have been submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, for a thorough investigation. The police have initiated a probe to uncover the extent of the racket and identify those involved.

Notably, this is not the first time such a case has surfaced in the district. In February, the administration had detected over 100 similar fake certificates, which were also handed over to the police for investigation.

“We strongly suspect the existence of a well-organised nexus behind these forgeries. Most of the documents seem to originate from southern parts of Hailakandi, indicating a pattern. The matter is serious and needs to be tackled with urgency,” Roy stressed.