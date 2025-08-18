Faith before felony: Thief prays, then strips ornaments off temple deity in Barak valley

Silchar, August 18: In a bizarre turn of events, CCTV footage from Shani Mandir near Silchar-Hailakandi Road and National Highway PP captured a thief offering prayers before committing a burglary on the night of August 15.

The footage, accessed by The Assam Tribune, shows the accused folding his hands in front of the idol, paying obeisance to the deity, and then proceeding to strip jewellery from the statue.

According to the temple priest and locals, ornaments and valuables were stolen, and the idol of Shanidev was partly damaged in the process.





“A theft in a mandir is unheard of in this locality. Not just ornaments, the thief also vandalised the statue and broke one of its arms,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

Following an investigation, Cachar police arrested two youths – Anik Das (27), a resident of Chalta Basti, Dwarbond, and Pallab Das (26) of Silcoorie Camp No. 7, Ghungoor.

Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta told reporters on Sunday that the stolen items recovered include a gold chain, the gold eye of the idol, and two silver bracelets.

“Forensic and fingerprint teams, along with technical analysis, were pressed into action. Within 24 hours of the crime, we managed to nab the perpetrators,” Mahatta said.

The SSP further revealed that prime accused Anik had been jailed just 15 days earlier in connection with another case under Dwarbond police station.

Police said he stole the ornaments and, along with co-accused Pallab, sold them off to a local jewellry store. “We have also arrested the owner of the store,” SPP Mahatta, confirmed.

The incident has left locals shocked, with many saying such an act was unprecedented in the area.