Factional discontent emerges over ULFA peace pact

Guwahati, Dec 30: After years of ceasefire, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) recently signed a significant agreement with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) aimed at shunning violence and disbanding the outfit. The accord, referred to as a 'peace accord,' was signed in New Delhi on Friday, December 29, involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and ULFA's Arabinda Rajkhowa in the presence of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The signing of the peace accord marks a crucial milestone in the efforts to bring stability to the region. However, the agreement seems to have stirred internal dissent within the ULFA's pro-talks faction. While history was in the making with the peace accord's signing in New Delhi, ULFA cadres convened for a secret meeting in Kaliabor to discuss the terms of the peace treaty.

In a press statement issued by the banned outfit, the peace treaty was labelled as the "Chetia-Rajkhowa-Chowdhury-Hazarika and Indian government’s economic treaty." Notably, the outfit refrained from referring to it as the "ULFA-Government treaty" and expressed disagreement with its terms.

The cadres while terming it as an economic understanding agreement between Chetia-Rajkhowa-Chowdhury-Hazarika and the Government of India stated that Anup Chetia and Arabinda Rajkhowa do not define ULFA.

“We cannot agree to the terms and conditions signed by them in the treaty. This is why, we, the greater number of militants decide to keep ULFA alive, without them. Although we revolted to attain Assam’s sovereignty and independence, but the betrayal of chief leadership led us into the trap of state administration and compelled us to look for an alternative of sovereign-independent Assam. On the other hand, the Centre decided to make treaties without any sort of discussions with the general members of the organisation.”

They further expressed hope that as an alternative to sovereign-independent Assam, the following terms and conditions would be achieved:

1. To confer full autonomy to the state of Assam, granting it a distinct constitution that aligns with the Indian Constitution and laws within international boundaries. This autonomy encompasses a unique flag, constitution, and legal framework that reflect the distinctive characteristics of the state.

2. To establish separate political governance for Assam to empower the Assamese people in self-administration.

3. Developing an independent economic system and currency specific to Assam.

4. Securing Assam's sovereignty over its land, water, air, and resources.

5. Safeguarding the diverse tribes, castes, cultures, and social-religious identities within Assam.

The statement further highlighted that the treaty signed between Chetia-Rajkhowa and the Central government failed to mention any of the above-mentioned terms and conditions.

“They, for the sake of a small amount of money, sold the sacrifices and hard work of thousands of militants. We did not let go of our lives and youth, only for the sake of some money,” they added.















