Factional clash erupts at Congress meet in Sribhumi; several injured

Sribhumi, July 28: A Congress meeting held in Nilambazar’s Sribhumi area on Sunday night descended into chaos as violent clashes broke out between old party members and recent entrants, highlighting widening internal rifts within the party’s local unit.

The meeting, attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Sribhumi Observer Nasir Khan, Karimganj District Congress President Tapas Purkayastha, and other senior leaders, was reportedly convened to discuss organisational issues.

However, tensions between veteran members and newcomers—many of whom had recently joined from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)—quickly escalated.

Eyewitnesses said a verbal altercation over alleged panchayat ticket distribution—reportedly in exchange for money—sparked the violence.

Members from both factions soon came to blows. In the midst of the scuffle, key leaders including Khan and Purkayastha were forced to flee the venue.

Several party workers sustained injuries during the clash. While most were treated at the Nilambazar Primary Health Centre, some of the critically injured were referred to Karimganj Civil Hospital for further treatment.

“An unidentified person started this ruckus in the meeting and also physically attacked me. I don’t know who did this but soon we will find out, and I will make sure that he gets the deserved punishment legally,” said Riju Ahmed, a Congress worker present at the meeting.

The incident comes at a time when the Congress is gearing up for upcoming Assembly polls in Assam. The violent episode raises concerns over the party’s internal stability and unity in the politically sensitive Karimganj district.