Eye flu wave sweeps through Dhubri district, thousands affected

Dhubri, Aug 18: An alarming surge of eye flu, also known as conjunctivitis, has gripped the Dhubri District in Assam, leaving thousands of residents battling the contagious ailment. The outbreak has transcended age boundaries, affecting people across all demographics and prompting precautionary measures by local authorities.

Reports indicate that numerous schools in the district have taken a proactive stance, urging students who show symptoms of eye flu to refrain from attending classes until they have fully recovered. This move comes in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the flu among the younger population.

While the exact number of those afflicted remains elusive, it is believed that a significant portion of the infected individuals are resorting to home remedies rather than seeking medical attention. This has led to a potential underestimation of the true scale of the outbreak.

The Joint Director of Health Services in Dhubri Dr. Ashad Ullah, stated that "The recent surge in eye flu cases in Dhubri District has drawn our immediate attention,". "In response, we have initiated a series of awareness programs aimed at educating the public about preventive measures."

Dr. Ullah further emphasized the importance of adopting protective practices to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading the flu.

He advised against rubbing one's eyes with hands, advocating for the use of separate towels and handkerchiefs to maintain personal hygiene.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for infected individuals to promptly seek medical assistance, as complications can arise if the condition is left untreated.