Explosives used to uproot tree creates panic in Cachar

Silchar, April 25: Panic gripped Kachudaram area of Cachar district in Assam after a huge explosion was heard by locals on Tuesday night.

As per sources, the outburst was caused due to the use of explosive items near a Segun (Teak) tree. Tension prevailed in Kachudaram area following which Cachar SP Numal Mahatta rushed to the spot and found that explosive items were used at the root of a Segun tree which caused the noise.

Mahatta rubbished claims of any bomb blast and said, "As per initial investigation, explosive items were used near a Segun tree in this locality which is nearly deserted one. But this in no way is a bomb blast since no IED or sprinters were found. The matter is being investigated. He added to say that people of the locality and even people of Cachar district need not to be worried at all over these developments."



