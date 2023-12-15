Explosion shakes army camp in Assam; ULFA-I claims responsibility

Guwahati, Dec 15: In a startling development, a mysterious explosion rocked the Lichubari army camp in Jorhat, Assam, on Thursday (December 14) evening. The incident comes following the recent grenade blast in Sivasagar district.

The blast triggered panic among the local residents throughout the vicinity of the 41 sub-area of the army camp, prompting authorities to take swift precautionary measures.

While speaking to the media, eyewitnesses recalled hearing a huge explosion that caused chaos in the surrounding area. As a precaution, the Lichubari Army camp's main gate was closed immediately.

Currently, there are no reported human casualties or injuries, but the situation remains tense. Top police officers have arrived at the scene to assess and manage the aftermath of the explosion.

Adding a layer of complexity to the already tense situation, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

This latest incident follows two recent grenade blasts in the region. On November 22, a grenade exploded outside the gates of an Army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia district, without causing casualties. Another explosion occurred on December 9 at the 149 CRPF in Joysagar, Sivasagar district, where ULFA-I also claimed responsibility for both incidents.

The ULFA-I said in a statement that the recent operation at Jorhat was not meant to harm the indigenous people or the Assam Police but to warn those in power. The outfit further warned Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh not to consider the political situation in Assam as a law and order factor.

“The Assam-India conflict is a political issue and will end politically. G.P. Singh needs to know that he should not interfere and has no moral right to interfere with regard to the established rights over the history of the indigenous people of Assam,” ULFA-I said in the statement.

It further said that the DGP should not consider this political conflict as a law and order factor and avoid his arrogance and stay away from the matter, otherwise, the organisation will be forced to carry out such an operation again.

Earlier, the banned outfit also warned DGP G.P. Singh against considering the state police as his "ancestral property" and threatening more attacks if he doesn't change his stance.