Expert committee submits report on Assam's legislative competence to end polygamy

Guwahati, Aug 6: The Expert Committee formed to examine the Assam Legislative’s competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The four-member expert committee headed by Justice (Retd) Rumi Kumari Phukan was formed by the Assam government on May 12. The other members of the committee include the state’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia, Senior Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli and senior Advocate Nekibur Zaman.

While sharing the news on Twitter, Assam CM stated, “Assam is now closer to creating a positive ecosystem for women’s empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”

Today, the Expert Committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam, submitted its report. Assam is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion. pic.twitter.com/4sycOWwPhN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2023

As per reports, the committee was tasked to scrutinise the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 along with Article 25 of the Constitution in relation to the Directive Principles of State Policy for a Uniform Civil Code. On July 13, Sarma had said the Assam government conveyed to the authorities concerned that it was in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and wanted to ban polygamy immediately in the state.



The UCC is a matter which would be decided by Parliament, but the state can also take a call with the assent of the President, he had added.

CM Sarma said that the government is planning to ban polygamy immediately and is planning to introduce a bill in the next assembly session scheduled to be held on September. “And if we are unable to do it for some reason, we will do it in the January session,” Sarma was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties while terming the decision as diversionary and communal slammed the government for taking up the matter when suggestions on the UCC are still being received by the Law Commission.