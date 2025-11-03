Expelled Bir Lachit Sena leader sent to 3-day police custody in abduction & extortion case

Guwahati, Nov 3: The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), on Sunday remanded expelled Bir Lachit Sena leader Bikash Asom to three days of police custody.

Bikash was arrested by Dispur Police on Saturday in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case. On Sunday, another case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by a group of firecracker traders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka said that Bikash and his associates allegedly demanded around Rs 4 lakh from the traders during the Diwali festival.

“He has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case of Rahul Mishra, and another FIR has also been lodged against him by Jitendra Chaloi, Biki Roy, and Mithun Kuwor,” Deka said.

The DCP added that the complainants accused Bikash of extorting money from firecracker traders by first prohibiting them from bursting crackers and then demanding money to allow them to continue their business.

“Bikash Asom allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from them, of which they ended up paying Rs 1.5 lakh,” Deka said.