“Exercise more, eat healthy" to avoid drugs: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Bajali, May 24: Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Das on Tuesday stressed upon the drug abuse issue while attending an inaugural program of rehabilitation centre in Pathsala area of Bajali sub-division.

He said, “Drug abuse has become a serious problem in the society where many people lost their life due to addiction. We should always wake up early in the morning, exercise more and eat healthy. People who work out regularly and maintain a healthy life would likely stay away from alcohol and drugs.”

The minister asserted the importance of leading life when Das was inaugurating a rehabilitation centre where a youth was a former alcoholic now opened a centre to rescue other youths from substance abuse.

The youth Gunajit Medhi said, “Excessive alcohol consumption can put you at risk. I don't want to see other people to ruin their life due to addiction. That is the reason I decided to start a new journey to rescue other people."

"Tight security, highly skilled physicians have been arranged at the centre." he added.