Assam

Excise department destroys 2000 kgs of illegal liquor materials in Darrang

By The Assam Tribune
Excise department destroys 2000 kgs of illegal liquor materials in Darrang
AT Photo 

Darrang, Feb 15: During raids conducted by the Excise department at least 2,000 kilogrammes of fermented material for distilling liquor was destroyed while 30 litres of liquor was recovered and destroyed today at Hetamtola in Baniapara located in Sipajhar Town.

As per sources, the raid was conducted by the Sipajhar Police Station headed by Inspector of Excise, Sipajhar Circle while continuing its spree against illegal liquor.

The Assam Tribune


