Exam paper leak sparks opposition uproar in Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Feb 22: In a recent turn of events, allegations of a paper leak during board exams in Assam have ignited a political storm. Opposition parties, including the Congress, AIUDF, AJP, CPI (M), and Raijor Dal, voiced concerns over the issue, demanding an explanation from the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu.

Sources reveal that the leaked question papers led to a heated debate in the assembly, where opposition members questioned the government's efforts despite the implementation of stringent measures. The absence of the state education minister escalated the situation, prompting protests inside the house, resulting in a 10-minute adjournment and their subsequent walkout.

The allegations of paper leaks have been reported in various parts of the state, raising doubts about the education department's ability to conduct examinations in a fair manner. Despite the recent introduction of the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, proposing severe penalties for involvement in any form of question paper malpractice, such incidents continue to surface during board examinations.

AIUDF representative Aminul Islam expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "Passing bills alone won't solve the issue. The government must actively monitor and identify those involved in malpractices and ensure strict action against them." He highlighted instances such as issuing Assamese papers during the English exam and circulation of question papers on social media.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia raised broader concerns about why students resort to unfair means and emphasised the need for the government to take decisive steps. Despite an attempt to discuss these issues during the Budget Session, the adjournment interrupted the dialogue.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi criticised the BJP government's inability to conduct fair examinations, calling for the resignation of the education minister. He questioned the recurring anomalies and the government's failure to ensure a fair exam despite proposing anti-cheating legislation. Gogoi also highlighted the conspicuous absence of the education minister during such a crucial discussion.