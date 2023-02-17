Ex-Silchar NIT student arrested for smuggling drugs

Hailakandi, Feb 17: A former student of Silchar NIT was caught red-handed by the police at a restaurant in Hailakandi district while selling drugs on Thursday, police sources said. The youth has been identified as Saig Gokhale, a resident of Keval Colony in Amravati district of Maharashtra. Police recovered 60 grams of suspected heroin from his possession. The drugs were kept in the 20 small containers, police said. On receiving information from secret sources, a team of Katlicherra police station in plain clothes trapped the youth in a restaurant at Lalpani, around 35 kms from here and caught him red handed while selling the drugs.

Police sources informed that Gokhale was called for purchasing drugs by the police under cover on the basis of secret information and accordingly he came to the restaurant where many policemen were waiting for him in the disguise of customers and arrested him with the drugs. Police brought him to Silchar for investigation and later took him to Katlicherra police station at night. Preliminary investigation has found that Gokhale went to Hailakandi's Jamira with the drugs on Wednesday evening and he stayed at a place in Ramnathpur at night, sources said.



A sub inspector of Katlicherra police station Ankur Bora told media on Friday that the investigation is on and the accused will be produced in the court on Friday. Sources informed that Gokhale revealed before police that he started this illegal trade to gather huge money in short period despite having engineering degree.



In another incident, Hailakandi superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta informed that 4,200 Yaba tablets have been seized in Hailakandi district and arrested two persons namely, Jayhind Hussain Barbhuiya of Dhanipur village of Lala and Juboraj Pandey of Aenakhal. The value of the tablets in the market will be around rupees 10 lakhs.

