Ex-APDCL official calls out MCC violation in CERC appointment process

Guwahati, Dec 19: A serious violation of the Election Commission of India's model code of conduct (MCC) was allegedly committed during the last Lok Sabha elections, with regards to the appointment of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)'s Member (Technical), according to Hemanta Madhab Sarma, a former Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) Chief General Manager (CGM).

Sarma said in a complaint before the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that the Power Ministry officers and the then Power Minister indulged in serious breach of ECI's MCC while appointing Ramesh Babu V (Appointment Or- der No 25/1/2023/R&R, MoP, Gol dated 14.05.2024), a former Director Operation of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), as CERC Member (Technical) for a period of five years.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the then-Power Minister RK Singh on May 21, 2024. The MCC was in force from March 16, 2024 to June 4, 2024.

This gross violation of the ECI's MCC should be investigated and actions should be taken against the persons responsible for it, Sarma pleaded.

He argued that it was clearly stated in the MCC that recruitments done by non-statutory bodies will require prior clearance from the ECI. That the Power Ministry had not obtained the ECI clearance for making this appointment is clear from the June 11, 2024 RTI reply of the Ministry itself. It is clear from the Ministry's reply that it was in a tearing hurry to appoint the said person as the CERC Member (Technical).

Moreover, the Power Ministry did not verify the character and antecedents of the person in question through the CVC. On top of all these, the official file to appoint this person as the Member (Technical) was cleared by the MoP bureaucrats within a single day on March 15, 2024 and it reached the Power Minister, who was then a caretaker Minister only, on March 20, 2024.

Sarma told this correspondent that he could collect some details through RTI petitions from the Power Ministry and accordingly made the above complaint before the CVC on July 29.

In his complaint, Sarma said the above appointment made people believe that the techno-economic intelligence and integrity of the Power Ministry officials were forgone to appoint this person. The CVC sent Sarma's complaint to the Power Ministry for going into the matter. On October 28, the Ministry sent a letter to Sarma to know whether he was the complainant or not. On November 1, Sarma confirmed that he was the complainant.

Sarma is now waiting for the response of the authorities concerned on his above complaint.

By Ajit Patowary