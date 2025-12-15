EVM-VVPAT first-level checking begins in Dhubri, Silchar for 2026 polls

Dhubri, Dec 15: As preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the administration in Dhubri has recently initiated the crucial first-level checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, marking an important step towards ensuring a free, fair and transparent elector-al process.

The FLC is being conducted in accordance with directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, vide letter no. ELE.35/2025/74, dated November 27, 2025. The process began on December 11 and will continue till December 23, 2025, from 9 am to 7 pm daily, including holidays.

The checking process is underway at the EVM warehouse at Madhusoulmari Part-II in Gauripur. In total, 1,939 ballot units (BUs), 2,094 control units (CUs) and 2,094 VVPATs are undergoing mandatory technical verification.

Election officials said all arrangements at the FLC premises have been completed strictly in line with ECI guidelines. The checking is being carried out as per prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the approved flow chart for FLC of EVMs and VVPATS.

The District Election Officer (DEO), Dhubri, has appointed the Additional District Commissioner (Election) as the FLC supervisor to oversee the entire process. Technical verification is being conducted by 10 authorised engineers from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), deputed specifically for the exercise.

To ensure smooth conduct, adequate manpower comprising officers, staff and unskilled labour has been deployed. As per ECI norms, mock polls will be conducted on five per cent of the EVMs and VVPATS that successfully clear the FLC.

The entire process is being carried out in the presence of authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties, reinforcing transparency and public confidence in the electoral system.

In addition, first-lev-el checking of EVMs and VVPAT units commenced at the EVM-VVPAT ware-house on Club Road in Silchar as part of preparations for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

A release issued by the DDIPR, Barak Valley region, said the process, being conducted from December 11 to 23 under strict security, is being carried out in accordance with Election Commission of India guidelines and in the presence of election officials and representatives of recognised political parties.

Cachar District Election Officer Mridul Yadav said transparency and adherence to prescribed procedures were being ensured at every stage.





