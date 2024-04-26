EVM glitch temporarily delays voting at Silchar

Silchar, April 26: In a hiccup during the electoral process, an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunction at polling station number 48, room number 1, briefly halted voting, causing a delay of 30 minutes.

The incident occurred at Nrityamayee Prathamik Vidyalaya, where a considerable number of 1037 voters were queued up to exercise their democratic rights.

Prompt action was taken by polling officials, who summoned the sector officer to address the technical glitch, enabling the resumption of voting by 7:45 a.m..

Notably, this particular polling station holds significance as it is located in close proximity to the residence of Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev.



