Encroachments not random, but deliberate attempt to alter demography: CM

Guwahati, July 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, defended the state’s ongoing eviction drives, calling them a dual-purpose initiative to safeguard Assam’s forests and counter what he described as a “conspiracy” to alter the demographic profile of certain regions.

Speaking at a press meet at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, the Chief Minister said the state is facing systematic encroachment — both environmental and demographic — and that firm administrative action was necessary.

“Encroachment and forest destruction are one aspect. The other, more dangerous aspect is the organised migration of people from various parts of the state with the intent to change the demography,” Sarma said.

He cited a recent eviction drive in Lakhimpur, where the government cleared 13,481 bighas of land from encroachment. Sarma claimed investigations showed many of the evictees were not landless, but already owned homes in districts they had migrated from.

Giving specifics, the Chief Minister said that among those evicted in Lakhimpur were 74 families from Barpeta, 63 from Nagaon, 35 from Bangalmara, seven from Goalpara, and two each from Cachar and South Salmara.

“Why would someone from South Salmara travel over 400 km to Lakhimpur when West Bengal, with better job opportunities, is only 50 km away?” he asked, implying that the move was deliberate rather than economic.

He named individual cases, including one Khaliluddin Ali from Nagaon and Abul Hasem Sheikh from South Salmara, both of whom, he said, had existing residences in their home districts.

Sarma warned of a long-term demographic shift if unchecked settlement patterns continue, particularly in districts like Golaghat and Jorhat, including areas such as Uriam Ghat, Titabor, and Mariani.

Sarma also pointed out how alleged illegal settlers often carry valid documents under the 1971 cut-off for citizenship under the Assam Accord, making it legally complex to tackle demographic shifts once these communities get onto the voter rolls.

“This is the reality — once names are in the voter list, it’s irreversible. The voter list revision cannot stop this invasion. If Assamese people don’t wake up now, after 20 years there will be nothing left to protect,” Sarma said.

While some civil society groups, particularly in Guwahati, have criticised the eviction drives, Sarma said ground-level organisations supported them.

“Groups like the Tai Ahom Students’ Union have submitted memoranda in favour of eviction in Uriam Ghat. They are scared that if this (encroachment) continues for another 15–20 years, there may be nothing left of Assam or its identity,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged legal and procedural challenges, especially in forest areas like the Lumding Reserve Forest.

He noted that the courts now require clear rehabilitation plans and planned projects before allowing evictions to proceed.

“In Karbi Anglong, for instance, the autonomous council has asked us to first propose development projects, otherwise they fear the certain land cannot be saved,” he said.

Sarma revealed that the government has completed only one part of the total eviction task it has planned.

“Of the estimated 23 lakh bighas of encroached land, we have freed only about 1 lakh bighas so far. This will take another 20 years at least. But if we don’t push back now, we will lose our forests, our land, and our identity,” Sarma added.

While the eviction drives have been praised by some for protecting forests and reclaiming government land, they have also drawn criticism for targeting marginalised communities.

Tuesday’s remarks marked one of the strongest assertions yet from the Chief Minister linking the eviction efforts to broader demographic concerns.