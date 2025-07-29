Eviction drive sought in Digboi's Navajyoti village as locals allege encroachment

Digboi, July 29: Fresh concerns have surfaced in Navajyoti village, under Pawai Gaon Panchayat in Digboi, as residents allege a sudden and unexplained rise in the settlement of suspected illegal immigrants.

The development comes amid the Assam government’s ongoing statewide crackdown on illegal encroachments and suspected settlers from neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to locals, the village’s landscape has changed noticeably in recent years, with a growing number of tin-roofed houses being built along the roads.

“There’s been a visible shift. Many of these new houses are occupied by unfamiliar individuals who have no historical ties to our village. Just about 15 to 20 years ago, they weren’t part of this community. They’ve settled here recently, and we suspect they are illegal immigrants,” said one concerned resident.

Locals have urged the administration to launch an eviction drive and verify the citizenship status of the new settlers.

They are demanding a thorough background check. “Our request to the Chief Minister is simple—come, check, and verify who these people are. We deserve to know how and why they were allowed to settle here. If they are indeed illegal settlers, they must be evicted immediately,” said another resident.

Public concern in the village has intensified in recent weeks, especially as the state government continues its efforts to remove encroachers and take strict action against illegal settlers across Assam.

Residents fear that if their village is overlooked, it could pose long-term demographic and security risks.

As of now, the district administration has not issued any official statement regarding an investigation or proposed eviction drive in Navajyoti village.