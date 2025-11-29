Eviction drive in Nagaon’s Lutamaari Reserve Forest; 1,700 families affected

Raha, Nov 29: A large-scale eviction drive began on Saturday in Nagaon’s Lutamaari Reserve Forest, targeting nearly 1,700 families allegedly encroaching on 5,962 bighas of protected land.

The operation, led by the Forest Department with support from over 1,000 police personnel, follows notices issued three months ago asking settlers to vacate the area.

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma, along with senior forest officials, supervised the drive on-site and urged residents to leave peacefully. Sharma reiterated that the Lutamaari Reserve Forest, notified in 1919, is a protected area where settlement is prohibited.

“We don’t have a place to stay now. It would have been better if the government had provided a place for us. We left voluntarily as per the order, and we want rehabilitation,” said one of the evicted residents.

Forest Department Special Chief Secretary M.K. Yadava said the eviction was being carried out in compliance with Supreme Court directives. He added that clearing encroachments would help reduce rising human-elephant conflict in the region.

“Notices were served as per High Court orders. Many people left voluntarily. Once the eviction of 6,000 bighas in Lutamaari and 1,600 bighas in Borpani is complete, Nagaon will get relief from human-elephant conflict,” Yadava said.

Prior to the operation, a high-level meeting was held, and officials conducted ground inspections to assess the situation.