Eviction drive begins in Doboka to clear 6,000 bighas of reserved forest land

Hojai, Jan 2: A large-scale eviction drive began on Thursday morning in Doboka under Hojai district as the district administration moved to clear encroachments from the Jamuna Maudanga Reserved Forest area.

The operation aims to reclaim nearly 6,000 bighas of forest land that has been under illegal occupation for several years.

According to official sources, around 1,250 families had encroached upon the reserved forest land.

Of these, 152 families have cases pending before the Gauhati High Court and have been temporarily excluded from the eviction process. The remaining 1,098 families are being evicted as part of the drive after completion of all legal formalities.

To ensure smooth conduct of the operation and prevent any untoward incident, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Several hundred personnel from the Assam Police and the CRPF have been deployed in the encroached areas. More than 50 JCB machines have also been kept ready to carry out demolition work.

Even before the official start of the eviction, several residents were seen dismantling their houses, shops and temporary structures on their own and leaving the area with their belongings. The situation in and around Doboka remains tense but under control.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary of the Forest department MK Yadav arrived in Doboka to supervise and monitor the eviction process, underlining the seriousness of the government’s stand on forest protection.

The eviction drive has, however, drawn reactions from various political parties and organisations in Hojai district. Some groups alleged political motives behind the action and demanded proper rehabilitation for the affected families.

The administration maintained that the drive is being carried out strictly in accordance with the law to protect reserved forest land.