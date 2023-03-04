Eviction drive at Bethukandi area of Silchar

Silchar, March 4: Another eviction drive took place in the state and this time the drive has been carried out in Cachar district on Saturday.

The eviction drive was carried out by district administration at Bethukandi in Silchar.

Notably, the drive has been carried out for the repairing of embankment in Bethukandi area.

CRPF personnel were deployed to ensure that the local people do not create any hindrance.

Locals told the media that they would not obstruct any government work, nor do they object about the drive, but they only requested the government that they should be rehabilitated and compensated.