Eviction begins in Dima Hasao's Krungming forest following HC order

Haflong, July 27: The State government initiated an eviction drive against illegal occupants in the Krungming reserve forest, located under the Garampani range in Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), Haflong. This move was in compliance with the Assam Forest Regulation of 1891 and a recent judgment by the Gauhati High Court.

A mosque was constructed illegally within the reserve forest boundaries, prompting the authorities to take action.

The eviction drive was backed by the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, specifically Sections 24, 25, and 72(C), which prohibit unauthorized occupation of land within reserved forests.

The Gauhati High Court’s judgment dated September 5, 2022 directs immediate eviction of illegal encroachers from forest lands, including reserved forest.