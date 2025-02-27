EU's new pesticide limits threaten Assam tea exports to Europe & UK

Guwahati, Feb 27: The move by the European Union (EU) to lower the MRL (maximum residue level) for three compounds has rattled the Indian tea industry which has moved the EU ambassador during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, seeking his intervention.

The new MRL notification of EU would affect over 40 million kilograms of high-end tea exports from Assam, and Assam Tea could be pushed out of European countries like Germany and the UK which import around 20 million kg each.

EU ambassador Herve Delphin was here to participate in a summit session.

The EU intends to bring down MRL for Thiacloprid to the default level of 0.05 ppm from May 2025. Similarly, MRL for Thiamethoxam and Clothianidin will be reduced from March, 2026.

These are among few pesticides which are approved for use but have been restricted for use by lowering the MRL due to its effect on honey bees. The European Food Safety Authority has cleared some of these compounds as they are found to be safe.

"The EU notification on lowering MRL for three compounds has become critical. We have heard that buyers of Assam Tea is now engaging with African producers to change their blend. I flagged the EU MRL issue in my presentation in Aayush, Tea and Fragrances session of the summit where the EU ambassador to India was also present," Tea Research Association secretary Joydeep Phukan said.

"The EU ambassador took note of the matter. We also told him that it will be taken up during the visit of the European Union President to India on February 27-28," he said.

Phukan said about 40 million kg of high-end Assam Tea would be affected for exports to the EU and UK.

Industry sources said there is no widely accepted alternative to replace these three compounds. The Indian tea industry would be finding it very difficult to control the pest activities and meet requirements for the EU and UK markets from the 2025 tea season.

The importers of Indian tea from the EU have stated that it would be difficult to buy Indian teas as teas bought in 2025 are stored for two years and beyond by when the above regulations would come into force.

There is no widely accepted alternative available for effective tea mosquito bug (TMB) control which is the most prevalent pest for Indian tea industry. Crop loss due to TMB infestation ranges between 50-100 per cent, significantly threatening yield and quality.

The largest tea association of Europe, Tea Herbals & Infusions Europe (THIE), has written to the President of the European Union and Commissioner of Trade & Economic Security on the issue.

The Assam Tribune spoke to the buyers from EU who said Assam Tea could be pushed out of Europe and the UK if the new move is implement-ed. In some pockets of Germany, Assam Tea consumption is as high as 3 kg per capita.

By Rituraj Borthakur