Ethanol Plant mishap leaves one dead, two injured in Sipajhar

Mangaldoi, Sept 14: Sensation prevails among the workers of the ongoing ethanol plant at Singimari village under Sipajhar police station in Darrang district following the death of a worker and injury to the other two on Saturday.

Sources revealed that all three workers accidentally fell down from a height of around twenty-five meters in the ongoing construction site of the plant owned by Kamakhya Bio Fuel Pvt Ltd.

The deceased worker is identified as Sariful Islam of Barpeta, and the injured have been identified as Osman Gani and Nijamuddin.

Following the incident, they were rushed to government hospitals at Bezera and Sipajhar.

This incident has triggered chaos among the workers, alleging lack of necessary safety measures for the mechanical workers as per the provisions of the Labour Act. They also alleged a lack of minimum medical emergency facilities, health, and hygiene.

The workers also demanded necessary compensation for the next of kin of the victim worker and also for the injured workers.

Meanwhile, an individual of the management of Kamakhya Bio Fuel Pvt Ltd told the media that the KP construction company was given the responsibility for the erection work of the plant, and he admitted loopholes in the safety mechanism.

He assured executing necessary safety measures on the work site and also providing compensation to the victim workers as per the contract workers rights.