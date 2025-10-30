Essential drugs run out at CGHS centres in Guwahati as tender stuck in limbo

Guwahati, Oct 30: Beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Guwahati have expressed deep concern and resentment over the abrupt halt in the supply of ‘indent essential medicines’ since last month, causing immense hardship to government employees, pensioners, and their families across the State.

According to the All India Services Pensioners’ Cell (AISP Cell), Assam Unit, the disruption began following the expiry of the contract with the authorized local chemist on September 30, 2025.

As the new tender and extension proposals remain pending with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the supply of medicines has been completely suspended at the CGHS Wellness Centres in Hengrabari, Beharbari, and other parts of Assam.

Senior citizens and patients suffering from chronic ailments have been the worst affected, as many depend on CGHS for uninterrupted access to life-saving medicines. The beneficiaries have urged the authorities to intervene immediately and expedite the tender clearance process to restore the supply of essential drugs.

A memorandum submitted by the AISP Cell highlighted the gravity of the situation, stressing that the disruption has impacted not only Guwahati but also beneficiaries in Upper Assam and the Barak Valley. The memorandum was addressed to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda through MP Dilip Saikia, seeking urgent action to resolve the crisis.

Paramesh Dutta, IAS (retd), president of the AISP Cell (Assam-Meghalaya Cadre), and Devajyoti Hazarika, IAS (retd), joint secretary, said that the matter has been pending at the Ministry for weeks, leaving many pensioners anxious and helpless.

They appealed for timely intervention by the Centre to ensure that essential medicine supplies are restored without further delay, safeguarding the health and dignity of thousands of beneficiaries who rely on CGHS support.





By

Staff Reporter