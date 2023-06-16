Erosion poses threat to Biswanath Ghat- Panpur dyke

Biswanath Chariali, June 16: The people of Biswanath, Chatia and Jamugurihat, have been facing a dangerous situation due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra river arising out of the incessant rains which has caused severe erosion in those areas.

The inhabitants in Kumliya No. 5 village, which is close to the Biswanath Ghat-Panpur dyke, are now terrified since the erosion has taken a catastrophic turn as large parts of the land have fallen under the river's grasp.

The affected people alleged that due to the negligence of the concerned contractors, thousands of people have been forced to suffer.

Almost half a century today, the erosion of the Brahmaputra River has been wreaking havoc along the areas. Thousands of hectares of land and number of villages in the past already submerged in the river. Though, the state government provided funds in the past to prevent erosion from time to time, yet due to the reasons best known to the concerned departments, such a terrible situation has arisen in this area today, locals alleged.

Meanwhile, the water resources department is making efforts to prevent the erosion. Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDO (C) in-charge, Biswanath subdivision, Jay Shivani also visited the erosion affected areas on Thursday and took stock of the situation.