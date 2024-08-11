Erosion engulfs Cachar school: Over 50% of structure falls into Barak River

Silchar, August 11: The East Gobindapur ME School in Cachar district has been critically affected by erosion, with more than 50% of its structure collapsing into the Barak River.

The incident occurred on Sunday, sparking major concerns among students, teachers, and the local community.

Located in the Lakhipur education block, the school serves 111 students and employs nine teachers.

The erosion has caused significant damage, with the school's foundation partially washed away, forcing staff to salvage essential materials and documents.

District Administration officials have responded swiftly to the crisis. They have identified a new location for the construction of a replacement building, and the process for setting up the new school is already underway.

However, officials estimate that the new structure will take at least a year to complete.

In the interim, arrangements are being made to relocate the school's academic activities to a nearby ME School.

This temporary solution aims to minimise disruption to the students' education while the construction of the new building proceeds.

The situation highlights the urgent need for infrastructure improvements and preventive measures to address the threat of erosion in vulnerable areas.