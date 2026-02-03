Erosion-control works under scanner in Saikhowa as forum alleges lapses

Doomdooma, Feb 3: Allegations of half-hearted efforts and questionable execution have cast a shadow over erosion-control works being carried out by the water resources department in the erosion-prone Hatighuli area under Saikhowa in Tinsukia district.

A team of the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia District Flood and Erosion Resistance Struggle Forum, led by its president Binod Kedia, on Sunday inspected several vulnerable stretches along the Brahmaputra and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ongoing works.

The Forum alleged that the water resources department has failed to follow expert advice on managing the river’s current and has slowed down the pace of work despite the river being at its lowest level – considered the most opportune time for erosion-control measures.

The Forum pointed out that experts have repeatedly called for the construction of geo-tube spurs to divert the Brahmaputra’s flow and protect the riverbanks. However, neither the State government nor the water resources department has initiated such work so far.

This inaction, the Forum claimed, has aggravated erosion, particularly near Kenopus, where it has assumed an alarming form, creating a massive cavity along the riverbank.

The absence of any preventive measures at this critical location has triggered anxiety among local residents.

Serious questions were also raised over the installation of porcupine screens in the Naokata area. Members of the Forum expressed surprise after noticing more than a hundred concrete porcupine posts embedded along the eroded bank near the screen.

Suspecting irregularities, the Forum alleged that the contractor may have attempted to conceal these concrete posts to siphon off government funds by showing them as unused in official records.

Demanding accountability, the Forum called for a thorough departmental inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

It also urged upon the authorities to supplement geo-bag embankments with geo-tube spurs and to immediately commence effective erosion-control works near Kenopus before the situation worsens further.