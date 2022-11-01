EPFO Bongaigaon transforms shabby office under Special Campaign 2.0

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), District Office, Bongaigaon, Assam has been transformed from a shabby office to a Swachh Office with proper amenities for visitors as a part of the Special Campaign 2.0 launched by the Government of India from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022.

The special campaign has been observed by all district offices under the Regional Office, Guwahati to clean, review and weed out files.

The office is being made well-equipped with air-conditioned visitors' room along with proper accommodation facilities.

As per reports, 4076 Kg of files, documents, registers, forms as per Retention Policy of EPFO was weeded from the Regional Office of Guwahati.

The weeded-out files/documents were auctioned off and it generated an income of Rs 63,178. Moreover, it also freed more than 600 square feet of storage space.