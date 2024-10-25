Environmentalist spots Hoolock Gibbon at Kachijan in Kakopathar

Doomdooma, Oct 25: The Hoolock Gibbon is a rare species found in the Dehing Patkai National Park in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of South Assam and Barekuri in Tinsukia. However, very few people know that the Hoolock Gibbons are also found in Kachijan village of Kakopathar in Tinsukia district. They are also found in the Barajan Wildlife Sanctuary, Nalani Village No. 1 and Dangari forest in Tinsukia.

The government authorities, environmentalists, environmental groups and organisations have ignored the presence of rare Hoolock Gibbons in Kachijan. Significantly, the unabated destruction of forests is going on in the Kachijan Reserve Forest adjacent to Kachijan village and Koomsong Tea Estate under Doomdooma Forest Division. The locals have complained that some of the forest department employees are also involved in the destruction of forests.

Currently, six Hoolock Gibbons are found roaming in the Kachijan village on the edge of the Kachijan Reserve Forest.

Papul Gogoi, a young environmentalist and journalist from Tinsukia district, spotted three Hoolock Gibbons in the campus of one Rahendra Moran of the village on Wednesday.

“Today, we got the fruits of long standing hardwork. This has been possible due to almost seven months of perseverance. I have been to Kachijan several times in the past to witness Hoolock Gibbon but to now luck. But today I was thrilled,” Gogoi posted on a social media platform.

"Hoolock Gibbons are here since before the establishment of Kachijan village in 1903. There is a close relationship between these Hoolock Gibbons and the people of the village," said Narendra Moran.

Papul Gogoi also conducted a field study in the village. Saponjyoti Moran and Kanak Moran, two youths from the village, and Sonjit Moran, secretary of Lihiri Eco Club, Tinsukia extended cooperation to Gogoi in his field study.

According to the field study findings, one Hoolock Gibbon died in 2022 during a storm when a big tree fell on it and another one died on June 3, 2023 after coming in contact with a high-powered electric line. People of the village performed all the rituals of the dead Hoolock Gibbons on both the occasions as is done in case of human beings.