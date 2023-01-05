Enquiry ordered against fake Kazis in Hailakandi

Guwahati, Jan 5: The Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi, Nisharg Hivare Gautam, has ordered magisterial enquiry against 13 fake Kazis of the district as per the order of Gauhati High Court (GHC).

The Deputy Commissioner has asked three Circle Officers of Lala, Katlicherra, and Hailakandi to conduct the enquiry and submit the reports as soon as possible.

As per reports, there are five such Kazis in Hailakandi revenue circle, seven in Lala and one in Katlicherra.

The enquiry has been initiated as per the ruling of GHC vide number WPC 5122/2009 and W A/43/2019.

Previously, as per information, a case was filed by All Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registers and Kazi Association against the fake Kazis.

As per the rulings, the marriage certificate issued by a self styled Kazi is not valid.