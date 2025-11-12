Engines roar for women’s safety as ‘Vishwas Yatra’ rides from Guwahati to Jorhat

Morigaon, Nov 12: Engines roared to life and optimism filled the air as a motorcycle rally titled “Vishwas Yatra” set off on its journey from Guwahati to Jorhat, carrying a message of courage, equality, and justice for women.

Led by Angoorlata Deka, Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women, the rally, which seeks to ignite conversations around women’s safety and empowerment across Assam’s heartland, was flagged off by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, on Wednesday.

The four-day rally entered Morigaon district this afternoon. On arrival, Chairperson Deka held a meeting with police officials and the district administration in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“This is not just a bike rally. We are a total of 16 riders; a mix of men and women. Through this rally, we want to raise awareness among women about self-belief, empower them, and most importantly, to establish justice for women," she told the press.

She added that after Morigaon, the rally will travel to Nagaon, then to Golaghat before ending in Jorhat.

Highlighting the larger goal of the initiative, Deka said, “We are doing this rally so that women know their rights and learn to use those rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India; specifically for the welfare of women and children.”

The Assam State Commission for Women has also reminded that women in distress can seek help by dialing 181, the helpline dedicated to women’s safety and support.

The “Vishwas Yatra” stands as a powerful message of solidarity, urging women across Assam to believe in their strength, exercise their rights, and trust the institutions built to protect them.