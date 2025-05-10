‘Engage with faith leaders, donate blood’: CM urges unity amid Indo-Pak tensions

Guwahati, May 10: In the wake of rising Indo-Pak tensions following Operation Sindoor, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday urged people across the state to engage with religious leaders to foster unity and thwart any attempts by Pakistan to sow discord.

Speaking at an event marking the completion of four years of his government, Sarma said that in times of national crisis, civilian vigilance and solidarity were crucial.

"Pakistan will try to divide us from within. I appeal to all citizens of Assam to proactively engage with religious and spiritual leaders in temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches to ensure communal harmony,” the Chief Minister said.

He warned that enemy propaganda might attempt to disrupt India's internal stability, and stressed the need for a united front. “Our diversity must be our strength. We must not fall for attempts to provoke us from outside,” he said.

Highlighting the role civilians can play during times of war, Sarma urged the public to come forward and donate blood voluntarily. “Blood is required after a war reaches a certain stage. We must be prepared to support our forces in every possible way,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also called on BJP workers to actively engage with families of military and paramilitary personnel from Assam. “As our soldiers guard the borders, let us ensure their families are cared for. If they are confident that their loved ones are being looked after, they will serve the nation without distraction,” he said.

In light of the current situation, Sarma also appealed for restraint in political celebrations. With the results of Panchayat elections due on Sunday, he asked party workers to avoid festivities.

“Let us not celebrate wins or mourn losses. In these times, it is not the political victors who deserve applause, but our Prime Minister and our armed forces. If there must be celebratory slogans, let them be ‘Zindabad to the Prime Minister’ and ‘Zindabad to our Armed Forces’,” Sarma asserted.