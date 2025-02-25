Energy, AI & semiconductors: Industry leaders chart state's future at Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, February 25: Advantage Assam 2.0 kicked off on an aspirational note on Tuesday, with top industrialists taking the stage at the inauguration ceremony at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara.

A stellar lineup of industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, and N Chandrasekaran, took turns addressing the gathering, outlining ambitious investment plans for the state.

A vision for energy: Vedanta’s bold bet

The stage was set for bold announcements, and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal was among the first to capture the crowd’s imagination.

With an air of conviction, he drew a parallel between Assam and Houston, USA. "The topography, the resources, the potential—Assam is poised to become an energy hub," he declared.





Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group

His company, he revealed, had already invested ₹50,000 crore in the state, not only in energy extraction but also in supporting Assam’s flourishing small tea gardens.

"That’s the future—tea and technology going hand in hand," he said, his words striking a chord with the audience.

Gautam Adani commits ₹50,000 Cr

The Adani Group unveiled an ambitious ₹50,000 crore investment plan for Assam, marking one of the largest commitments by a corporate entity in the state’s history.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Gautam Adani outlined a sweeping vision that spans airports, aerocities, city gas distribution, power transmission, cement, and road projects.





Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman, Adani Group

"This investment will not only accelerate infrastructure development but also create substantial employment opportunities," he said.

Adani also pledged his group's long-term commitment to the state’s progress. "Assam is on a path to greatness, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to walk this path alongside you,” he declared, underscoring his vision for a prosperous and modern Assam.

Mukesh Ambani’s ₹50,000-crore promise

If Agarwal’s speech set the tone, Mukesh Ambani’s address electrified the summit. The Reliance Industries Chairman made a staggering commitment—₹50,000 crore over the next five years in Assam.

“The future of Assam lies in Technology & AI, 5G infrastructure, clean energy, and a booming retail and food processing sector,” he declared.





Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Group

Among the highlights of his speech was Reliance’s massive clean energy push. “We’re setting up two compressed biogas plants, producing 8 lakh tonnes of fuel annually, enough to power two lakh vehicles daily,” he announced.

And for Assam’s burgeoning hospitality sector, he had another big reveal, “A seven-star Oberoi hotel will soon rise in the heart of the state.”

Tata’s Semiconductor vision for Assam

Bringing a futuristic perspective to the summit was N Chandrasekaran, Director of Tata Sons, who spoke of Assam’s growing importance in the semiconductor industry.

Taking the stage with quiet confidence, reflecting on Tata’s deep-rooted relationship with Assam, he said, "We already employ over 55,000 people here, but that’s just the beginning.”

His speech turned to something even more futuristic—semiconductors.





N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

"People don’t often think about them, yet semiconductors are the foundation of modern life. And today, self-sufficiency in this sector is a matter of national security," he asserted.

The Tata Group, he assured, was committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s semiconductor vision, with its Jagiroad facility playing a pivotal role.