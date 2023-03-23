Endangered vulture family finds a safe haven in rural Lakhimpur

Dhakuwakhona (Lakhimpur), March 23: A family of White Backed Vultures (Gyps africanus), a critically endangered listed species by IUCN (3.1) have found a much needed refuge in a backyard wood in a village in Lakhimpur's Dhakuwakhona sub-division. Facing a recent surge of poisoning cases across the state, this sanctuary of the endangered bird taken care by a mother-son duo has renewed hopes amongst nature conservationists in the state.





Phuleswari Dutta (60) and her son Krishnakanta has been taking care of these endangered avian species in their backyard wood by leaving it as wild and protecting the trees. Situated in Korhaghat village near historic Vasudev Thaan in west Dhakuwakhona, the backyard wood of the mother-son duo has thick vegetation of trees, ferns and bamboo rich in bio-diversity with a number of ant-hills and butterfly residencies. The trees are also full with exotic birds like orange-breasted green pigeon (Teron bicintus) and rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri). However, the most remarkable aspect of their backyard woods is the presence of a host of endangered avian species—the White Backed Vulture. The elderly woman, with the enthusiastic support from her son Krishnakanta, has been ensuring that this endangered bird stay safe in the backyard. Their effort is being supported by two young local nature conservation activists Biman Handique and Dhrubajyoti Chetia.

“Some years back we started constructing the house after clearing some of the backyard vegetation and trees. We were about to cut some more trees to extend our house. But the arrival of vultures on the Simalu trees two years ago made me think otherwise and I stopped extending our house. We’ve left our backyard woods untouched and now it’s full of vultures”, says Krishnakanta. He also informed that there were sixty vultures nestling on three tall Simalu trees of their backyard wood turning it into a small colony. The colony of vulture’s at their backyard wood includes IUCN listed critically endangered Slender Billed Vulture (Gyps tenuirostris) and Himalayan Griffon (Gyps himalayensis ) and near threatened Indian Griffon (Gyps indicus).





Several vultures were found dead in the close proximity due to poisoning. On February 24 this year 6 vultures died of poisoning in Pagalipathar in Boichagaon in Dhakuwakhona. Sixteen more died under similar circumstances in Zengrai, Majuli on February 22, which is not far from this village.



According to Biman Hanqique and Dhrubajyoti Chetia, the illicit trade of diclofenac sodium, a banned veterinary anti-analgesic and its clandestine use by villagers for their cattle has been a major existential threat for the vultures that feeds on the carcass of drugged animals. Awareness campaigns are on in Dhakuwakhona among the cattle raisers against the use of this anti-analgesic. However, defying social stigma and superstitions concerning the affinity with the vultures close to home, the resilience shown by the mother-son duo of Phuleswari Dutta and Krishnakanta has encouraged the bird lovers and nature conservationists in the state.