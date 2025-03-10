Endangered river dolphins at risk as illegal sand mining ravages Kulsi River

Amingaon, March 10: Kulsi river in Kamrup, one of the few remaining abodes of the fresh water river dolphin, is facing a crisis in the face of the extensive illegal sand mining in the river bed.

Notably, the fresh water river dolphin which is the national-cum-state aquatic animal is endangered.

Local people in the area allege that mechanised mining in large parts of the riverine area for the past several years has led to drastic decline in the water level.

This activity has caused destruction of the prime habitat of the fresh water river dolphins.

Originating from the West Khasi hill ranges from an elevation of over 1800 metres, the river flows down covering 100 km in Meghalaya before crossing into Assam. After traversing 20 km from Ukiam with the name Kulsi, one channel branches out from the river at Kulsi which flows through Chhaygaon. The journey of the main river continues through Kukurmara carrying the major discharge. After traversing a route of 120 km, it empties into the Brahmaputra.

Significantly, dolphins are seen roaming along the main course in Kukurmara because of the adequate depth of the water level and a robust presence of prey.

"This stretch of the river plays a seminal role when it comes to the matter of supplying food to the piscivore as two wetlands are connected with the course of the river (downstream)," Prof MM Goswami, former head of department of Zoology, Gauhati University said, adding that the two wetlands 'Chalchala' and 'Dora' near Kukurmara are fish breeding grounds and fishes migrate to the dolphin's home. The role of the Chandubi wetland is also crucial, as connected to the Kulsi in the upper reaches, fish migrate from here to the habitat of the dolphin.

A highly conscious citizen of the area requesting anonymity said, "This is the insidious effect of mechanized sand mining for the past several years in the Chhaygaon branch of the river being carried out illegally and unabatedly."

Sadly, the river is witnessing devastating environmental destruction. Debojit Choudhury, a farmer and environmental activist of Kukurmara revealed, "Tourist flow to the Kukurmara area has almost come to a halt as the mammal is hardly seen now. In its heyday, sighting was a daily occurrence.'

Mechanized mining is highly detrimental for the river as hours-long vibrations trigger erosion on either bank of the river. Worse still, sand mining through this suction machine not only extracts sand to the hilt from river bed, but also soil and water, stripping the bottom of the river.

Attributing the halt of the river flow through the Kukurmara stretch of the river to mechanized mining along the Chhaygaon stretch of the river, the source said the water level has declined drastically along the branch.

An official source of Kamrup West Forest division said within six months from September to February, 49 suction machines were seized and also dismantled from areas under Kulsi Forest Range.

Forest sources informed there is one ‘officially permitted’ sand mahal under Kulsi Forest Range that is spread out in 4.95 hectares of land where sand is manually extracted. The sand mahal has been 'settled' for a period of seven years from 2022 to 2029."

According to the local people, the flow of the river has started diminishing through the Kukurmara area since 2018-19. Now the condition has turned worse. "We are vehemently opposed to mechanized mining," a local said and added mining must be manual for the restoration of the health of the river.

- With inputs from news agencies