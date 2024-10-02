Endangered Channa Barca fish trafficking foiled at Guwahati Station; 31 seized

Guwahati, Oct. 2: Intensifying crackdown on wildlife trafficking, a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Assam Forest Department led to the recovery of a large consignment of Channa Barca fish at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday evening.

The operation uncovered two sealed cartons containing 31 white plastic packets, each filled with 31 live Channa Barca fish, known for their striking appearance and high ornamental value.

This species is endemic to the upper Brahmaputra river basin in Northeast and Bangladesh, making it a prized possession among specialist aquarists in national and international markets.

Commonly referred to as “Barka Cheng” or “Cheng Garaka” in Assamese, Channa Barca plays a vital ecological role as a top predator in its habitat.

However, the species faces increasing threats from poachers, particularly in Kaziranga National Park, where its population has been targeted for illegal fishing.

The Channa Barca is currently listed as Endangered on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), primarily due to habitat loss, overfishing, and competition from invasive species. It is also protected under The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

This incident is not isolated one as in July, authorities arrested a member of a smuggling gang involved in trafficking Channa Barca fish from Kaziranga National Park.

During that operation, four live fish were recovered, and a wildlife offense case was registered in accordance with legal provisions.





