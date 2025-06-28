End-to-end electric traction of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express rolled out

Guwahati, June 28: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rolled out the end-to-end electric traction run of the 12423/12424 Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.

“With this, one of the premier trains of the region now runs entirely on electric traction, marking a major step in Indian Railways’ mission of complete electrification and reduction of carbon footprint. The transition to end-to-end electric operation of the Rajdhani Express reflects NFR’s steadfast commitment to modernizing railway infrastructure in the North East,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

“The fully electrified journey was made possible following the recent completion of electrification works in the remaining sections under NFR, particularly in the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Lumding-Guwahati route. The seamless electric operation significantly enhances efficiency, reduces travel time, lowers operational costs, and contributes to environmental sustainability,” Sharma said.

The New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commenced operations under electric traction from June 25.

“In a move towards sustainable transportation, several other prominent trains connecting Eastern and North Eastern India are also transitioning to electric traction,” Sharma said.

Train No. 13181 Kolkata-Silghat Town Express is set to run under electric traction from June 30, while Train No. 13182 Silghat Town-Kolkata Express will begin operations with electric traction from July 1.

Train No. 12345 Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express also started running on electric traction from June 25, and Train No. 12346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express from June 26.

Train No. 13248/13247 Rajendra Nagar-Kamakhya-Rajendra Nagar Capital Express made its electric debut on June 25.

- By Staff Reporter