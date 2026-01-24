Encroachments continue to choke Tinsukia town as eviction drive proves futile

Doomdooma, Jan 24: The unchecked rise in encroachment on roads and footpaths has emerged as a major civic concern in Tinsukia town, severely affecting daily life and raising questions over the effectiveness of municipal action.

Recently, the Tinsukia Municipal Board carried out an encroachment eviction drive targeting illegally set up street vendors and temporary shops along roads and footpaths in several parts of the town.

However, as has happened on multiple occasions in the past, the operation failed to yield the desired results.

Most of the vendors and makeshift structures were found missing when the drive was launched, allegedly having received prior information about the action.

Local residents allege that advance leakage of details about anti-encroachment drives has become a recurring pattern. Almost every time the municipality announces such action, encroachers appear to vanish temporarily, only to return once the drive concludes.

This has fuelled suspicion that information is being leaked from within the municipal establishment itself. Despite similar allegations being raised earlier, no concrete inquiry has reportedly been initiated so far.

Encroachment has become rampant in busy stretches such as AT Road, GNB Road and Rangagora Road, where fast-food carts, temporary stalls and other illegal structures routinely occupy roadsides and footpaths.

These obstructions significantly narrow road space, resulting in frequent traffic congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

The traffic snarls have serious consequences. Ambulances, school buses and other emergency vehicles often struggle to move through congested stretches, while commuters are forced to spend more than half an hour to cover even short distances.

Pedestrians remain the worst sufferers. With footpaths blocked, people are compelled to walk on busy roads, increasing the risk of accidents. The situation is especially hazardous for elderly citizens, women and school-going children, with several localities offering no safe walking space at all.

Residents have asserted that token or sporadic eviction drives will not resolve the problem. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged leakage of information and sustained, transparent action against encroachers to restore road safety and civic order in the town.