Encroachment threatens over 3.78 lakh ha of state's reserved forests land

Guwahati, Aug 8: Encroachment of reserved forest land all over Assam has become a major cause for concern. According to records available, more than 3.78 lakh hectares of forest land are still under encroachment. The encroachments not only reduced the forest cover of the State, leading to climate change, but also increased man-elephant conflict.

According to records available with the forest department, the total reserved forest area in the State is 18.12 lakh hectares, and as on March 31, 2021, over 3.87 lakh hectares were under encroachment. But in the last few years, the government has launched a series of eviction drives and cleared 11,925 hectares of land. Major success stories of eviction drives include 14.40 sq km in Lumding, 17.50 sq km in Poba, 20.99 sq km in Burachapori, 5.88 sq km in Karimganj, 4.72 sq km in Mangaldoi, 28 sq km in Orang and 12 sq km in Golaghat.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that eviction drives to clear encroachments from reserved forests would continue so that the forest cover of the State can be increased.

Sources revealed that plantation drives were launched in several evicted areas, and the aim is to plant one crore seedlings in the next couple of years. Tall grass has grown in some of the evicted areas, and movement of animals was also noticed.

Replying to a question as to how such large-scale encroachment was possible in the reserved forests of Assam, sources admitted that in some cases, forest officials were also involved in the process as they directly or indirectly helped the encroachers or turned a blind eye to the encroachments. Several senior officers of the department have also been booked for their indulgence to the encroachers.

Political patronage was an issue, as there had been instances where the encroachers received political support and the department could not do anything against them. For example, the Amchang reserved forest near Guwahati could be encroached due to political patronage. The encroachers also received the benefits of government schemes, water and electricity connections. Though encroachers can even be imprisoned as per the Forest Laws, there is hardly any case of imprisonment of anyone for encroachment in Assam.

Sources admitted that the government needs political will for evicting encroachers, and there should be proper coordination between forest personnel, civil administration and police. The presence of a magistrate in an eviction site is required because there is every possibility of a law and order situation deteriorating during an eviction drive.

Replying to a question whether there is a shortage of force in the forest department, sources said that around 600 posts are lying vacant. Sources pointed out that the first battalion of the Forest Protection Force was created in 1986, and subsequently, two more battalions were created in 2010 and 2023. Creation of one more battalion will improve the situation considerably, sources admitted.

Recently, arms and ammunition worth Rs 17 crore have been procured for the department, and new vehicles are being procured in a phased manner.



