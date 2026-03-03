Encroachment threat looms over 15th century Haripur-Madhabpur Satra

Gauripur, March 3: The Haripur-Madhabpur Satra, situated beside the NH-17 at a distance of 8 km from the Assam-North Bengal border and 50 km away from Gauripur, established by Mahapurush Madhabdev and Harihar Ata in the early part of the 15th century, is presently under encroachment that has threatened the very existence of the Satra.

The Satra is located at Haripur in the Tufanganj subdivision of the district of Coochbehar.

During the time of its establishment, Koch King Naranarayan donated 3 bighas of land which was notified as Brahmottar land. There are 20 families who are the Bhakats of the Satra.

They have been rendering help to run the Satra and are looking after the daily affairs of the Satra.

A few years back, the Government of Assam has sanctioned Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the main Kirtanghar but the same has not been completed to date.

The construction work for the Manikut has also remained half-done.

There is no boundary wall and as a result, some local people occupied one-third area of the Satra.

One of the Bhakats told this correspondent that a group of Bhakats from Sualkuchi purchased 13 kathas of land for the Satra but the land has not yet been handed over to the Satra.

The Guru Griha was built by the well-wishers but the Satra still lacks a bhakat griha and a guest house.

The lack of drinking water has also been a cause of concern not only for the Bhakats but also to the visitors.

The pucca well constructed by the King Naranarayan is lying abandoned. Though there is a dwelling house for the Bhakats but it lacks proper amenities. Some people of the area are trying to open shops beside the Satra but their attempts have since been foiled.

The Government of Assam has not sanctioned any grant-in-aid to the Satra and the Satra is being run with the help and aid rendered by the Bhakats whose economic condition is not good.

The Satra needs a guest house with all facilities. The half-built Kirtanghar along with the Manikut need to be completed. The Daul griha is in a bad shape and needs renovation.

The Bhakats of the area have demanded renovation of the Satra along with an eviction drive to clear the encraochments.