Encroachment, extreme weather conditions trigger landslides in Guwahati: Expert

Guwahati, July 23: Human intervention and extreme weather events are making the hill slopes in Guwahati vulnerable to landslides, and if immediate measures are not taken to deal with it, the problem may assume dangerous proportions in the days to come.

This year, Guwahati witnessed several major landslides, which not only damaged houses and properties but also resulted in the loss of human life.

When contacted by The Assam Tribune to comment on the issue, Dr Parag Phukan, Professor of Geology of Gauhati University, said that the natural slopes of the hills have been damaged due to human intervention over the years. Now, all the hills in the city are occupied by people, and the natural slopes are not maintained. He said that the hills become vulnerable to landslides when the natural slopes are not maintained, and that is exactly what is happening in Guwahati.

The second issue, which is making the hills more vulnerable, is extreme weather events. Dr Phukan pointed out that earlier, Assam witnessed light drizzles during the monsoon season. But the rainfall pattern is changing due to climate change. Now the State witnesses long periods of drought-like conditions followed by torrential rains. When heavy rainfall occurs, the hills become vulnerable as the natural slopes are destroyed by human intervention.

As the occupants of the hills, who are mostly encroachers, mercilessly cut down trees, the rain hits the ground and weakens the roots of the stones. He said that when the hills are covered with vegetation, the canopy of the trees prevents raindrops from hitting the ground directly. The roots also maintain the stability of the hills.

Now, because of the lack of vegetation cover, the raindrops hit the ground directly and cause landslides. The situation may turn worse in the days to come if immediate steps are not taken to deal with the issue. “No landslide will happen if we leave the hills alone. But whenever we tinker with the hills, disasters would happen,” Dr Phukan added.

Dr Phukan said that a similar problem happened in the Dima Hasao district. During the construction of the new BG Railway line and the East-West Corridor, the hill slopes were not maintained, and the area is now witnessing frequent landslides, which cut off the Barak valley from the rest of the State for long periods.











