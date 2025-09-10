Empowering DCs to evict foreigners risks power misuse: AIUDF

Guwahati, Sept 10: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has strongly the Assam Cabinet’s decision to authorise Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to act in matters relating to the detection of foreigners; a responsibility traditionally vested in Foreigners Tribunals (FTs).

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, AIUDF legislator Md Aminul Islam questioned the legality of the move, saying giving such authority to the DC “risks misuse of power”.

“How can the Chief Minister override the powers of the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) and hand them to an administrative officer?” Islam asked.

He further argued that the decision undermines Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and alleged that recent eviction drives were being turned into a political conspiracy.

The MLA claimed the measure was designed to polarise communities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“If Bangladesh nationals have entered Assam, send them back. We had no problem when around 30,000 of them were evicted but the problem arises when the government evicts people who are employed here and whose names are already in the NRC? CM is acting like a dictator, this is being done only to divide Hindus and Muslims,” Islam said.

The Mankachar legislator also stressed strict adherence to the Citizenship Act 1955 section 6(a) in such matters.

“We want the law to be applied fairly - whether someone is Hindu, Muslim, Nepali, or otherwise. Section 6(a) of the Citizenship Act 1955 should be followed. But if someone merely raises doubts and starts sending them off, that is not the legal system. This is a democratic country,” he added.

Earlier on September 9, the Assam cabinet approved the SOP for the removal of “foreigners” under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, vesting powers in DCs and ADCs to serve a 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, requiring them to provide documents necessary to prove their citizenship.

“If the DC or ADC is convinced that the person is a foreigner, the expulsion order will be issued on the 10th day itself,” the Chief Minister had said.