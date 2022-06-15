84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Employee of Cachar Treasury Office caught red handed while taking bribe

By Staff Correspondent
Silchar, June 15: In a major catch, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam caught an employee of Cachar Treasury office red handed while allegedly receiving bribe in his office.

In a tweet, Special DGP GP Singh said," Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red handed Sh Madan Singha, Senior Account Assistant O/O Treasury officer, Cachar in his office receiving bribe of Rs 10000. The bribe was demanded for processing of commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant."


According to senior police officials of the VAC, the person has been arrested under Section 7 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988.

