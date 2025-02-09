Emotional farewells mark end of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s 94th Session in Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 9: The 94th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha concluded on Sunday at the Vaishnava Pandit Sonaram Chutiya Coordination Ground in the Jorhat Mahbandha Eraltoli area, leaving behind a poignant scene of tearful farewells.

After four days filled with prayers, discussions, and cultural exchanges from February 6 to 9, thousands of devotees and sevaks bid emotional goodbyes, their eyes brimming with tears.

As the final day drew to a close, the atmosphere was thick with sentiment. Devotees, known as sevaks and sevikas, embraced one another, tears streaming down their faces, as they prepared to part ways.

The sight of approximately 10,000 members of the Central Service Force leaving the venue was particularly moving, underscoring the deep bonds formed during the session.

One young participant from Duliajan reflected on the experience, saying, "The experience over the last few days has been wonderful. We participated in various events, shared meals, and created lasting memories. Today, as the event concludes, there's a solemnity in the air. The organisers, who invested years of effort and planning into making this event a success, are bidding farewell with tears in their eyes. It's a bittersweet moment, knowing we will part ways after this.”

She added how the session venue provided a disciplined and enriching environment. “We rejoiced in the service force camp, connecting with individuals from diverse backgrounds, sharing culture and spirituality. As we part ways, there's an indescribable sadness. The religious discourses here touch the mind and soul in ways that are rare outside this setting,” she added.

The participant also lamented the challenges faced by the younger generation in retaining religious culture, noting the shift towards modern influences like “DJ culture”.

"The essence of the Assamese nation's life is intertwined with Gurujana (Srimanta Sankardeva). Today's generation struggles to preserve our religious heritage, leaning more towards modernity. At home, we don't experience this environment; the younger generation is becoming increasingly modern,” she added.

The session attracted lakhs of devotees, painting a beautiful picture of harmony and unity.

The Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha is the largest socio-religious organisation in Assam, dedicated to propagating the teachings of the 15th-century saint, Srimanta Sankardeva.