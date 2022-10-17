Eminent sports personality Sujit Kumar Dutta Gupta passes away

Silchar, Oct 17: Eminent sports personality of the region Sujit Kumar Dutta Gupta breathed his last on Sunday midnight. He was 84. Sources informed that he was battling with age related illness. He is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters and a daughter-in-law.

His demise cast a pall of gloom across sports fraternity of the valley. Founder member of District Sports Association Silchar, Dutta Gupta was known and admired for his immaculate knowledge in sports.

On Monday morning, his mortal remains were taken to DSA Silchar where president DSA Silchar Babul Hore, secretary Bijendra Prasad Singh and other office bearers along with functionaries of Barak Upotyokya Krira Sangbadik Sanstha (BUKSS) members of different clubs and associations have condoled the passing away of the veteran sports personality.

The mortal remains was also taken to Narsing HS School where floral tributes were paid to the departed. Amidst last tributes by people across several associations, Dutta Gupta's last rites is being performed at the Silchar crematorium.

