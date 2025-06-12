Eminent dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh conferred 2023 Srimanta Sankardev Award

Guwahati, June 12: The state government, on Thursday, conferred the prestigious 2023 Shrimanta Sankardev Award to Dr. Sonal Mansingh, an internationally acclaimed classical dancer and Guru in Bharatanatyam and Odissi. The event was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Sarma, while addressing the gathering, said, “Today, on the ausicious occasion of Madhavdev Tithi, we feel honoured to present the Shrimanta Sankardev Award to an iconic figure in India’s cultural landscape. Dr. Sonal Mansingh has not only elevated Indian classical dance to the global stage but also inspired generations with her artistic brilliance. Through her life’s work, she has become a bridge between India’s rich past and its promising future.”with

The award, instituted in 1986, is conferred on individuals who have significantly contributed to the fields of art, culture, literature, and mass communication. Although the award was given annually in its early years, a policy change in 2008 led to its being awarded once every three years.

This year, it coincided with the tithi (birth anniversary) of Sri Sri Madhavdev, the revered disciple of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev.

Dr. Mansingh’s contribution to the arts is unparalleled. Starting her career in 1962 after her arangetram in Mumbai, she went on to establish the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) in New Delhi in 1977. Over the decades, her performances have taken her across the globe, earning her numerous honours including the Padma Bhushan in 1992, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2003, making her only the second woman dancer in India to receive the country’s second-highest civilian honour after Balasaraswati.





Shrimanta Sankardev award recipient Sonal Mansingh

Dr. Mansingh has also received multiple honorary doctorates and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India for her invaluable contributions to India’s cultural heritage. Her work not only reflects technical mastery but also a deep philosophical and literary understanding of India’s spiritual traditions.

During the event, CM Sarma also spoke about the Assam Government's cultural initiatives, including the revitalisation of Sankardev Satra Patbaushi Than in Barpeta, and a Rs 200 crore plan for the transformation of Batadrava Than into a cultural tourism destination.

He added, “This development will be officially launched in December and will draw national and international attention. We are also working to integrate Shrimanta Sankardev’s life and works into academic studies, especially at Tezpur University."