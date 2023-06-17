Embankment breach scares city dwellers in Barpeta

Barpeta, June 17: The rise in water level of various rivers has now inundated many areas of lower Assam. After the hike in water levels in various rivers of Barpeta District, a major threat is haunting the residents of the town.

A newly built embankment on the Harijan rivulet that connects Moranadi river and Nakhanda river has already started to breach.

Due to continuous downpour, soil erosion is now taking place in the newly built embankment. The people residing in nearby areas are terrified about the forthcoming flood.

"Our major concern is that if the embankment breaches, we'll have nowhere to go," said a woman residing near Harijan.

Moreover, the contractor responsible for building the embankment is accused of doing poor work.

“Even rollers weren't properly used while building the embankment", said a local resident.

However, the residents appeal the local administration to take necessary steps to halt the embankment erosion.