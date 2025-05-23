Elvis Ali Hazarika to attempt Antarctic ice swim, eyes record as Asia’s first

Guwahati, May 23: Renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika is preparing to make history by becoming the first swimmer from Asia to take on the perilous challenge of ice swimming in Antarctica, where temperatures plunge below freezing. Addressing the media at a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club, Hazarika outlined the intense physical and financial preparations required for the feat, describing it as both a physical and psychological test of endurance.

If successful, Hazarika will join an elite group of only 54 swimmers from 19 countries who have dared to swim in Antarctic waters — a feat that has never before been attempted by anyone from the Asian continent. Among them, 36 are men and 18 are women. Hazarika will become the 37th male swimmer globally to complete the challenge.

“There’s still time before the swim, but I need to arrange a budget of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh. This is not just a swimming challenge; it’s a test of my mental and physical strength,” Hazarika said. “My training can’t happen only in India — I’ll head to the UK for two months of rigorous training in 4–5°C waters, which will cost about Rs 7–7.5 lakh.”

“Once I reach Antarctica, I’ll undergo one and a half months of acclimatization and training. There are no vehicles — we’ll travel by ship, and I’ll be supported at all times by a dedicated medical team. The risks are real: frostbite, snow blindness, even hospitalization is common. The expedition CEO confirmed that swimmers often need immediate medical attention.”

Hazarika also shared his spiritual motivation behind the journey, saying, “If I can undertake this journey with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, it will be the biggest achievement of my life.”

He recalled that he had been in contact with the organizers for the past two years, pleading for a chance to attempt the swim. His persistence finally paid off when he received the official invitation and permission on May 7 this year.

The training regimen, he revealed, is extreme and demands unwavering dedication.

“The CEO has advised me to prepare by regularly taking ice baths and even holding pieces of ice until they melt. My body must become accustomed to functioning under freezing conditions.”

Calling this mission possibly his "last journey," Hazarika emphasized that this is more than a sporting milestone — it is a statement of courage, resilience, and pushing beyond limits.

The seasoned swimmer is now seeking sponsorships and public support to raise the necessary funds. With a legacy of representing India in multiple international competitions and his name already etched in the Limca Book of Records, this Antarctic challenge might well be the most daring chapter of Elvis Ali Hazarika’s illustrious career.